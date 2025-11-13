Kate Middleton sets date and theme for 2025 Christmas Carol concert

Kate Middleton unveils details for 2025 Christmas Carol concert

Kate Middleton is bringing back her annual Christmas tradition.

Kensington Palace announced on Thursday that the Princess of Wales, 43, will host her fifth Together at Christmas carol service on December 5, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Advertisement

The theme for this year’s concert is “love in all its forms.” A palace statement said the service will celebrate love “within families, through friendships, across communities, or even through moments of connection with strangers.”

The event will include readings and performances by several well-known guests, including Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The evening will highlight stories of people who have shown kindness and compassion in their communities. About 1,600 guests are expected to attend, along with members of the royal family.

The service will also include a tribute to Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, who died in September. Young musicians from Future Talent, the charity she co-founded, will perform outside the Abbey before guests enter.

Additionally, horticulturist Jamie Butterworth will design festive decorations, and the Royal Horticultural Society will provide wreaths made with the help of schoolchildren.

The concert will be filmed and broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Moreover, fifteen smaller Together at Christmas services will take place around the UK, honouring people who spread love and unity in their communities.