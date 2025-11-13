Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon trash feud rumours with latest outing

Photo: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon silence romance critics with latest step out

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon seem to be shutting down recent breakup speculation by stepping out together for a glamorous Hollywood evening.

As per the latest report by PEOPLE Magazine, the couple enjoyed a fun date night following the Los Angeles premiere of George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and Laura Dern’s new film Jay Kelly at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday, November 11.

A source told the outlet that Pitt and de Ramon “arrived early and were very touchy-feely and seemed joined at the hip” throughout the event.

“They looked loved up,” the insider added and noted that Brad “was in a great mood and seemed thrilled to be there to celebrate his friend."

"Brad and Ines spoke in a group with Clooney for a while and then talked to Bono for a bit.”

Pitt and de Ramon, who have been romantically linked since 2022, appeared in high spirits, with onlookers describing their chemistry as “effortless” and “genuine.”

The public outing comes amid ongoing reports that Pitt's ongoing legal feud with Angelina Jolie has taken a toll on him and strained his relationship with Ines.

However, their latest sighting suggested that the couple is still going strong despite the speculation.