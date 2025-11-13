Karla Sofía Gascón explains why she skipped Selena Gomez's wedding

Karla Sofía Gascón reveals reason behind skipping Selena Gomez’s wedding

Karla Sofía Gascón says she missed Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s California wedding because of time and money constraints.

The Emilia Pérez actress, 53, told reporters at the Los40 Music Awards that she was “working” when her costar, 33, walked the aisle on September 27.

“I don’t go to my family’s weddings because you have to shell out,” she said in Spanish. “Imagine if I had to pay at Selena’s, I’d go broke.”

Her remarks come months after rumours of tension between the two. Last year, an old social media post allegedly from Gascón resurfaced, in which she appeared to insult Gomez while commenting on the singer’s history with Hailey Bieber.

Gascón later denied ever writing the post, telling CNN en Español that people had fabricated and compiled false statements to damage her reputation.

Emilia Pérez went on to earn 13 Oscar nominations earlier this year, including Best Actress for Gascón. Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress, and the film’s song El mal took home Best Original Song.