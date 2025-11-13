 
Taylor Swift unlocks new internet reaction with 'End of an Era' trailer

Taylor Swift also gave a meme reaction as she shared the trailer for her upcoming "End of an Era" docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes of her Eras Tour

Geo News Digital Desk
November 13, 2025

Taylor Swift on Thursday dropped the trailer for her "End of An Era docuseries, leaving her millions of fans excited.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the singer wrote, "Honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you! This time we’re going backstage. "The End of an Era", a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, streams on @DisneyPlus beginning Dec 12.

Thousands of people watched the trailer within minutes after Taylor Swift had shared it on social media.

Swift’s friends and collaborators Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran also make an appearance in the trailer during their respective surprise performances during the Eras Tour.

The docuseries, the first two episodes of which will premiere Dec. 12, chronicles the “development, impact and inner-workings” of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour. Along with behind-the-scenes clips of how the show came together, the trailer reveals that the series documents the beginnings of Swift’s relationship with her now fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The trailer also elicited some funny reactions from fans who found her mother Andrea Swift's response to Taylor's explanation of things hilarious.

"LMAFOOOO You explaining how to organize the closing night mashup and your mom replying, “That's complicated” DYINGGGG," said a user on X.

Fans are loving Taylor Swift’s dramatic face to her mom’s comment, and it’s already going viral as a reaction meme.


