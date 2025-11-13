Hoda Kotb loses hope in finding love after ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb 'expected' reunion with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb has reportedly given up on finding love!

The former Today host is said to be losing hope in finding new love following the split with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Insiders told Radar Online that Kotb expected Schiffman to come back for a very long time.

"She was thinking he was coming back and even expecting it for so long, but now she's saying she's finally given up and sees it's for the best," the source claimed.

Adding, "She has started to turn her attention to other people and had some dates, but that's not panning out well."

However, the source noted, "All roads lead back to Joel because what they had was special."

Moreover, insiders blamed Kotb for the former couple's breakup, claiming that the host "dragged the relationship down."

"Now, she's filling her calendar and starting to get busy again and putting an effort into meeting somebody, but she's philosophical about it, too."

"Maybe love isn't meant to be for her," the source noted.

This comes after Hoda Kotb shared emotional words in her recent memoir about loss of their love.