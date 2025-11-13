Princess Eugenie looks crestfallen as she hides sadness behind smile in latest public appearance

Although Princess Eugenie showed no sign of the turmoil she and her family had just weathered, body language experts think she struggled to hide her sadness behind a forced smile at an event organized by the King's Foundation.

The youngest daughter of former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was seen for the first time at an official event since King Charles removed her father's remaining royal titles over his links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A statement issued by the organization on Thursday said that Eugenie attended the event earlier this week, without revealing the date.

According to experts, the niece of King Charles smiled as she posed for photos with other participants, but the sadness appeared too deep to be covered by her broad smile.

British royal experts are convinced that Andrew and Sarah's links to Epstein, which eventually brought down the House of York, will continue to haunt the former couple's daughters for a long time.

However, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice continue to retain their royal titles and have no plans to step down from their work as members of the royal family.

Their father was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles on October 30, days after Andrew had said he would not be using his Duke of York title.

According to some experts, King Charles took the decision against his brother amid intense media scrutiny, but their siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, thought the monarch was going too hard on Andrew.