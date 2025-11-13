 
Royal family shares major update about Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence

Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Laurence travel to Singapore after concluding visit to Australia

Syeda Waniya
November 13, 2025

Anne, Princess Royal visited Singapore alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

With their visit the royal couple marked major 60 year milestone.

The official handle of the British Royal Family posted a carousel of photos from Anne's visit on Thursday.

One of the photos from the Instagram post showed Anne strapped into pilot's seat to test flight simulator.

Sir Timothy and Princess Royal visited Airbus and Rolls-Royce facilities during their trip.

The caption of the post detailed, "Over the past two days, The Princess Royal and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence have been in Singapore, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Singapore."

It read further, "During their time in the country, Her Royal Highness attended Audiences with the President and with the Prime Minister of Singapore and visited Kranji War Memorial."

"The Princess also unveiled the new potted orchid, ‘Delphinium Anne’, and heard about the manufacturing facilities on the Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus," the caption concluded.

The two-day visit to Singapore comes after Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence's four-day trip to Australia.

