Lady Gaga won hearts but faced mental breakdown

Lady Gaga recalls having mental health crisis amid 'A Star Is Born' shooting

A Star Is Born is arguably Lady Gaga's finest work, which her admirers also attest to. However, despite winning the hearts of many with the 2018 movie, she was going through a crisis at the time the movie was made.



In her interview with Rolling Stone, she recalls how bad her mental condition was. “There was one day that my sister said to me, ‘I don’t see my sister anymore.'"

The situation was so dire that the actress, who is also a pop icon, had to cancel her Joanne World Tour. “And I canceled the tour. There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break."

"I couldn’t do anything … I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better.… I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go,' she continues.

It is worth noting that, besides starring in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga was also involved in headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show and working on her album, Joanne.

This combination of pressure-intensive work likely led to her breakdown. Luckily, the 39-year-old shares that in those times of turmoil, her then-friend and now fiancé, Michael Polansky, was a lifesaver for her.

“Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference," she adds.

It is pertinent to mention that Lady began dating Michael Polansky in late 2019, and they became engaged in 2024.