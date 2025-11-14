 
Meghan Markle to join forces with Anna Wintour?

The Duchess of Sussex plots fashion comeback

Syeda Waniya
November 14, 2025

Meghan Markle, Anna Wintour plan to team up after years of tension

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to end her feud with Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Insiders have revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was spotted chatting with Anna during Paris Fashion Week earlier. This marked the duo's first public interaction since rumours of tensions surfaced in 2022.

The source told Radar Online, "Meghan's totally buzzing from this trip. She's saying it couldn't have gone any better as far as building connections and whetting her appetite for an exciting new chapter."

"She was determined to put an end to her awkwardness with Anna. It was a huge deal for her that they were seen on good terms. She's hoping they can sit down together soon and cook up some joint business projects," they added further.

As per insiders the former Suits star mingled with many designers and stars including Anne Hathaway during her Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Meghan Markle is said to be "convinced" that with her vision and Anna's experience and connections, they could "totally clean up."

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly "very excited to be building new A-list friendships, too, and truly believes this is the start of something special for her and her brand."

