George Clooney admits parenting isn't easy with busy career

George Clooney shares twins with Amal Clooney

Geo News Digital Desk
November 14, 2025

George Clooney got candid about parenting!

In an interview with E! News, the actor talked about the realities of parenting with busy career.

Despite having Amal Clooney by his side, George admitted that it's not easy.

He said, "You try to pace it so that I'm doing it and then she's home, and then she goes and I'm home. We try to mix it up a little bit."

Adding, "But, you know, you're never going to get it all right. No one does. My parents didn't. I don't know if your parents did, but you know, you got to go to work, too. So, you do the best you can."

George Clooney and Amal Clooney, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their twins in June 2017. The couple splits their time between the US and their farm in France, where the actor enjoy simpler, healthier lifestyle with kids. Even with the busy schedules, the Clooneys keep things light at home.

