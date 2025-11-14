Justin Baldoni's texts describe tense meeting with Ryan Reynolds

Justin Baldoni recalls overwhelming encounter with Ryan Reynolds

Newly surfaced text messages in the ongoing legal fight connected to It Ends With Us production reveal Justin Baldoni claiming he felt “emotionally paralyzed” after a private confrontation with Ryan Reynolds.

One message, sent by Baldoni to actor Rainn Wilson on January 5, 2024, describes a difficult visit to the New York City apartment of Reynolds and Lively.

Baldoni says the meeting was triggered by concerns Lively had raised, and he recalls feeling overwhelmed and unable to respond.

In the text, Baldoni wrote that Reynolds spoke to him in a scolding tone and accused him and his producing partner Jamey Heath of misrepresenting themselves.

He said Reynolds read out a list of allegations, using words such as “creepy” and “abuse,” and pushed him to read a written apology. Baldoni says he could not do it.

“It’s hard to feel so much of what they believe about me is false because they are so convinced that it’s real,” he wrote. “I was emotionally paralyzed, which is something I haven’t experienced in years.”

He also wrote that he tried to acknowledge the couple’s concerns but struggled to respond in the moment.

In previous filings, Baldoni said the confrontation stemmed from a question he asked a trainer during production about Lively’s weight because of a scene requiring him to lift her. He said the question was relayed to Lively, who then informed Reynolds.

It is pertinent to mention that Baldoni previously saw his countersuit against Lively, Reynolds and others get dismissed on June 9. Lively’s case against Baldoni remains and is scheduled for trial in March 2026.