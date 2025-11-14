Ray J makes new explosive claims about Kim Kardashian's 2007 leaked video

Ray J pushes back after Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue him for defamation

Ray J has filed new court paperwork accusing Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner of spending years promoting a false narrative about their 2007 leaked tape, saying the pair only sued him for defamation to “punish” him.

In recent documents, Ray J claims Kardashian and Jenner have “peddled the false story” that the tape was leaked without Kardashian’s consent, per TMZ and Page Six.

He maintains the recording was consensual and filmed in 2003, and that the two discussed releasing it in 2006. According to him, Kardashian allegedly suggested Jenner should oversee the release.

Ray J alleges the family is angry that he “no longer wants to play along” with their version of events. He also says Kardashian, Jenner and Kanye West falsely accused him on Hulu’s The Kardashians of sexual assault, revenge porngraphy, and extortion.

The filing insists that Ray J pushed back through his attorney at the time, which led to a settlement agreement in which Kardashian would pay him $6 million and stop referencing the tape on the show.

He alleges they broke that agreement almost immediately when Kardashian, Jenner, West, and Kendall Jenner discussed the tape again.

His lawyer argues in the filing that Ray J will not let the family “weaponize the judicial system” or ignore their obligations.

Attorney Alex Spiro, representing Kardashian and Jenner, dismissed Ray J’s filing in a statement to Page Six, calling it a “disjointed rambling distraction" and a "frivolous case.”

Last month, Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J for defamation after he claimed he was helping federal authorities build a racketeering case against them.

Their lawsuit denied existance of any such federal investigation and insisted no law enforcement agency has opened any case related to those accusations.

Spiro said the mother-daughter duo had never filed a defamation claim before, but were left with "no choice" and had to respond to Ray J’s allegation.