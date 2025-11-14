 
Geo News

Ray J makes new explosive claims about Kim Kardashian's 2007 leaked video

The feud involving the 2007 leaked video of Ray J and Kim Kardashian flared back up in 2022

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

Ray J pushes back after Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue him for defamation
Ray J pushes back after Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue him for defamation

Ray J has filed new court paperwork accusing Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner of spending years promoting a false narrative about their 2007 leaked tape, saying the pair only sued him for defamation to “punish” him.

In recent documents, Ray J claims Kardashian and Jenner have “peddled the false story” that the tape was leaked without Kardashian’s consent, per TMZ and Page Six

Advertisement

He maintains the recording was consensual and filmed in 2003, and that the two discussed releasing it in 2006. According to him, Kardashian allegedly suggested Jenner should oversee the release.

Ray J alleges the family is angry that he “no longer wants to play along” with their version of events. He also says Kardashian, Jenner and Kanye West falsely accused him on Hulu’s The Kardashians of sexual assault, revenge porngraphy, and extortion.

The filing insists that Ray J pushed back through his attorney at the time, which led to a settlement agreement in which Kardashian would pay him $6 million and stop referencing the tape on the show. 

He alleges they broke that agreement almost immediately when Kardashian, Jenner, West, and Kendall Jenner discussed the tape again.

His lawyer argues in the filing that Ray J will not let the family “weaponize the judicial system” or ignore their obligations.

Attorney Alex Spiro, representing Kardashian and Jenner, dismissed Ray J’s filing in a statement to Page Six, calling it a “disjointed rambling distraction" and a "frivolous case.”

Last month, Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J for defamation after he claimed he was helping federal authorities build a racketeering case against them. 

Their lawsuit denied existance of any such federal investigation and insisted no law enforcement agency has opened any case related to those accusations.

Spiro said the mother-daughter duo had never filed a defamation claim before, but were left with "no choice" and had to respond to Ray J’s allegation.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Eddie Murphy speaks candidly about reprising Donkey in 'Shrek 5'
Eddie Murphy speaks candidly about reprising Donkey in 'Shrek 5'
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'toxic' side comes to light amid marriage troubles: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'toxic' side comes to light amid marriage troubles: Source
Travis Barker shares how touring has changed him for good
Travis Barker shares how touring has changed him for good
Taylor Swift mapping 'grand wedding' unlike BFF Selena Gomez: Source
Taylor Swift mapping 'grand wedding' unlike BFF Selena Gomez: Source
Travis Barker weighs in on major decision he took following plane crash
Travis Barker weighs in on major decision he took following plane crash
Justin Baldoni's texts describe tense meeting with Ryan Reynolds
Justin Baldoni's texts describe tense meeting with Ryan Reynolds
Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky find Elton John's parenting inspiring
Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky find Elton John's parenting inspiring
Christy Martin reacts after Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney over biopic
Christy Martin reacts after Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney over biopic
George Clooney admits parenting isn't easy with busy career
George Clooney admits parenting isn't easy with busy career