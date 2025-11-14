 
Geo News

Paris Jackson faces setback in legal battle over Michael Jackson's estate

Paris Jackson filing over Michael Jackson's estate reportedly has been struck down

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

Photo: Judge strikes down Paris Jackson filing over Michael Jacksons estate
Photo: Judge strikes down Paris Jackson filing over Michael Jackson's estate

Paris Jackson's legal bid to challenge the executors overseeing her late father Michael Jackson's multimillion-dollar estate has suffered a major setback.

According to a new PEOPLE report, a recent court order may leave Paris footing the bill for the estate's attorneys' fees after a key portion of her petition was struck down.

On Monday, 10th November, Los Angeles Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff granted the estate's special motion to strike most of Paris’ filing, ruling in favor of longtime executors John Branca and John McClain. 

The judge determined that much of Paris' challenge was aimed at the estate's own court-submitted paperwork, activity that falls under California's anti-SLAPP protections, which shield parties from lawsuits targeting their legal petitioning efforts.

The decision leaves only a narrow slice of the 27-year-old musician’s claims intact, while the estate walks away with a significant legal and financial win. 

Two days later, Branca and McClain formally filed notice of the ruling, highlighting the court's firm endorsement of their position.

A spokesperson for Paris Jackson responded to PEOPLE, saying,

"This order is limited to minor procedural issues and does not change the facts: the pattern of behavior displayed by the executors and their attorneys raises significant red flags, and Paris will continue working to ensure her family is treated fairly. We will be submitting an updated filing shortly."

