Hilaria Baldwin talks rare mid life wisdom: 'Big lesson'

Hilaria Baldwin addressed how she has evolved over the years

November 14, 2025

Photo: Hilaria Baldwin shares rare approach to life
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid about the wisdom she has taken into her 40s.

The wellness author and former Dancing with the Stars season 34 contestant, 41, shared a rare relationship insight during her appearance on the Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury podcast.

Addressing ongoing speculation about tension with husband Alec Baldwin, Hilaria said one of the biggest lessons she has learned is that you “can’t please everybody.”

“I think that is a big lesson for me,” she shared, emphasizing how clarity about “what you want” often comes with age.

She explained that reaching her 40s has brought a new sense of confidence.

“That’s a beautiful thing… you know what you want, and there’s probably a confidence that you have now that is extremely sexy and extremely just comforting.”

Reflecting on her younger years, she added that the “ups and the downs and the insecurities” that come with not fully knowing yourself can make things more difficult and implied that self-assurance has become the foundation of her marriage today.

