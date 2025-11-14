 
Christy Martin reacts after Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney over biopic

Ruby Rose says she was to play a fictional version of Martin’s high school girlfriend but wasn't made part of the final cast

November 14, 2025

Christy Martin breaks silence after Sydney Sweeney gets slammed over 'Christy' biopic

Christy Martin is standing up for Sydney Sweeney after Ruby Rose publicly criticised the actress’s performance in the new biopic Christy. 

In an Instagram post on November 12, the former boxing champion said she’d watched people “attack” Sweeney in recent days. 

As she began to extend her support to the actress, Christy called Sweeney both a friend and an ally. Martin praised Sweeney’s dedication to the role, saying the 28-year-old worked intensely to honour her life story. 

However, the film, which opened November 7, struggled at the box office, landing among the worst wide-release debuts, but Martin insisted Sweeney’s commitment never wavered.

Martin's defense arrived a day after Rose posted her own take on Threads, criticising the movie for failing to represent the LGBTQ elements she believed were central to Martin’s story. 

Rose said she had once been attached to the film, playing a fictional version of Martin’s high school girlfriend, but ultimately wasn’t part of the final cast.

She praised the early script but said Sweeney’s performance “ruined” the film and that Martin “deserved better.”

“Most of us were actually gay,” Rose added of those involved in the early stages of the film, seemingly before Sweeney was added to the production.

Christy Martin reacts after Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney over biopic

Sweeney shared earlier this week that she remains proud of the project despite its poor opening. Martin, for her part, backed her long before release, telling PEOPLE she felt an instant connection with Sweeney and believed the actress understood the weight of telling her story.

