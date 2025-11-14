Kris Jenner reveals why holiday celebrations will look 'smaller' this year

Kris Jenner is lifting the lid on the upcoming festive celebrations plans with her family and revealed why it's not going to be grand like previous years.

During a recent chat with E! News, the reality star revealed that the forthcoming annual holiday festivities in the month of December along with her family member's including Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner "might be a little smaller than previous years."

Advertisement

She went on to explain, "Because we just had a big party the other night for my 70th birthday, which was a blowout bash."

Sharing further insights into what their Christmas celebrations look like every year, Kris detailed, "But we always celebrate at one of our homes Christmas Eve and we have the most beautiful Christmas Eve dinner, and we have lots of fun things for the kids to do."

The Keeping Up with Kardashians noted that her 13 grandkids make the festive celebration more special.

"They get really excited because Santa comes, of course, with the elves and they go to bed, and we tuck them in and read them The Night Before Christmas," the momager continued.

"And then for Christmas morning we have the time of our lives," Kris added.