Will Smith poses with oldest son Trey in rare snap

Will Smith celebrates oldest son Trey's special day

Will Smith is celebrating his oldest son Trey's another turn around the sun.

The 57-year-old actor's ex-wife Sheree Zampino took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a heartwarming reunion of their son's blended family on his 33rd birthday.

Advertisement

In the celebratory post, Sheree posted a few snaps recapping Trey's birthday bash also featuring Will's current wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In one of the sweet snap, Will can be seen warmly embracing Trey, Zampino, Jada Pinkett and Jaden Smith.

One image showed Trey sweetly curling his arms over Will and Jaden's shoulders while they posed by folding their arms against their chest.

Sheree also penned down a sweet note for Trey, writing, "Wow! You are 33 Son! What a pure delight and magnificent soul you are! Your light is infectious and the love, grace, and compassion that you live & move in is such a beautiful honor, privilege & joy to behold!"

"To say that I am honored to be your Mother would only touch the surface of the depth of my gratitude and love for you! May this 33rd year around the Sun be a portal into another dimension of brilliance & abundance! HAPPY 33rd to The AngO! @treysmithofficial," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Will welcomed his first son, Trey, with Sheree in 1992.

Later, he tied the knot with Jada in 1997 and their first child, son Jaden, in the same year. The pair is also parents to daughter Willow, whom they welcomed in October 2000.