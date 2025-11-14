Jutes gets honest about sobriety journey with Demi Lovato

Jutes opens up about marriage pushing him toward sobriety

Jutes is opening up about his bond with wife Demi Lovato and how they are navigating his sobriety journey.

In a recent chat with People, the It Takes Two singer revealed how the Disney alum inspire him to keep going.

Advertisement

"It's very, very helpful having the support of Demi," the 34-year-old musician told the outlet. "Sadly I'm like, I don't know if I would have stuck with it if it wasn't for her, in the beginning. It's obviously the hardest in the beginning and there's still times... it doesn't ever go away. There's still times where I'll be out and I'm like, 'This would be better if I wasn't sober.'"

Jutes went on to say, "It does make me want to go out less now that I'm sober, but my life is just — it's not comparable how much better it is now that I am sober.I mean, I love waking up early and feeding my dogs and meditating and having coffee and doing wholesome stuff and feeling good and going to the gym."

"I've just grown up a lot. I wanna live a long time and now that I've married my soulmate, I want us to live forever.I don't want to destroy my body. I used to not care about what happened to me when I get older, "he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jutes and Lovato tied the knot in May 2025.

Back in June 2022, Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, also marked his 100 days of sobriety on X, the same year he met Lovato.

The pair publicly announced their relationship in August 2022.