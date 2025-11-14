 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian reveals why she isn't interested in dating anyone

Kim Kardashian says dating isn’t her priority right now

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

November 14, 2025

Kim Kardashian reveals why she isn’t interested in dating anyone
Kim Kardashian reveals why she isn’t interested in dating anyone

Kim Kardashian has finally revealed why she isn't interested in dating anyone.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star confessed that she no longer finds dating "appealing" nearly five years after her high-profile divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Advertisement

“You get really comfortable the longer you’re single,” explained Kim. “The thought of you sharing a bed or your TV shows with someone else becomes less and less appealing because you get set in your ways."

Although Kim feels comfortable being single, the mother of four made it clear that she isn't shutting down dating for good.

“When the right person comes along, I’ll be so ready and everything will be fine,” she said.

For those unversed, the Skims co-founder has been married three times, most recently to Kanye.

Kim officially announced her separation from the Gold Digger rapper in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The exes share four children - North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

Shortly after their divorce was finalized in 2022, Kanye exchanged vows with Bianca Censori.

Last month, Kim revealed that she parted ways with Kanye because she was "not feeling safe emotionally and financially" around him.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Jutes gets honest about sobriety journey with Demi Lovato
Jutes gets honest about sobriety journey with Demi Lovato
Why Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shares public apology?
Why Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shares public apology?
Kardashians annoyed as Meghan Markle overshadows Kris Jenner's 70th bash
Kardashians annoyed as Meghan Markle overshadows Kris Jenner's 70th bash
Hilaria Baldwin talks rare mid life wisdom: 'Big lesson'
Hilaria Baldwin talks rare mid life wisdom: 'Big lesson'
Kris Jenner reveals why holiday celebrations will look 'smaller' this year
Kris Jenner reveals why holiday celebrations will look 'smaller' this year
Ray J makes new explosive claims about Kim Kardashian's 2007 leaked video
Ray J makes new explosive claims about Kim Kardashian's 2007 leaked video
Paris Jackson faces setback in legal battle over Michael Jackson's estate
Paris Jackson faces setback in legal battle over Michael Jackson's estate
Why one 'Clueless' scene still makes Alicia Silverstone emotional?
Why one 'Clueless' scene still makes Alicia Silverstone emotional?
Eddie Murphy speaks candidly about reprising Donkey in 'Shrek 5'
Eddie Murphy speaks candidly about reprising Donkey in 'Shrek 5'