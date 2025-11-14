Kim Kardashian reveals why she isn’t interested in dating anyone

Kim Kardashian has finally revealed why she isn't interested in dating anyone.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star confessed that she no longer finds dating "appealing" nearly five years after her high-profile divorce from rapper Kanye West.

“You get really comfortable the longer you’re single,” explained Kim. “The thought of you sharing a bed or your TV shows with someone else becomes less and less appealing because you get set in your ways."

Although Kim feels comfortable being single, the mother of four made it clear that she isn't shutting down dating for good.

“When the right person comes along, I’ll be so ready and everything will be fine,” she said.

For those unversed, the Skims co-founder has been married three times, most recently to Kanye.

Kim officially announced her separation from the Gold Digger rapper in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The exes share four children - North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

Shortly after their divorce was finalized in 2022, Kanye exchanged vows with Bianca Censori.

Last month, Kim revealed that she parted ways with Kanye because she was "not feeling safe emotionally and financially" around him.