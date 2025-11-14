 
Why Pennywise becomes more brutal in 'IT: Welcome to Derry?

Pennywise's menace skyrockets in 'It: Welcome to Derry' as co-creator explains why

Geo News Digital Desk
November 14, 2025

In the It franchise, Pennywise is a notorious killer. However, in the latest HBO show, Welcome to Derry, he has become more violent.

Co-creator Andy Muschietti explains the rise of brutality, stating, “I really wanted to raise the volume… to do something slightly different from what I did before in the movies.”

He also notes that not only horror, but also the series's other aspects, such as emotions and fun, have increased in the first season.

“Even though the style and the tone of the movies are continued, the volume is a little higher in terms of intensity, both in horror and emotions," Andy notes, adding, "This shift is done to give the audience a little bit of a heightened experience.”

Welcome to Derry serves as a prequel to the previous It movies as it explores Pennywise's origins. Meanwhile, the show has become a hit for the network.

Data showed that the series has attracted over 5.5 million viewers in its first three days, making it HBO Max's third most-watched debut.

IT: Welcome to Derry's episode four, which will drop on Niov 16.

