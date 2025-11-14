Millie Bobby Brown loses cool at paps at 'Stranger Things 5' premiere: 'Smile? You Smile!'

Millie Bobby Brown lost her cool at the Stranger Things premiere when paparazzi advised the actress to smile for pictures.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old actress dressed gracefully to attend the London premiere of the final season of Netflix's hit series.

Advertisement

Millie lost her temper at the red carpet when a paparazzi yelled out to her, "Smile."

"Smile? You smile!" the Damsel star quickly replied, pointing out the group of photographers.

After scolding the paparazzi, Millie turned away from the camera and walked out onto the red carpet.

At the event, the Enola Holmes actress rocked a lace corset covered in flowy black tulle.

The other cast members of the series, including Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery, also attended the premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

For those unversed, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix in three parts.

Part 1 of the hit series will premiere on the streaming giant on November 26, while Volume 2 is scheduled to release on December 25.

Fans can watch the final episode of the sci-fi horror series on December 31, 2025.