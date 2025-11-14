 
Cardi B welcomes first child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B gave birth to a baby boy, her fourth child

November 14, 2025

Cardi B welcomes baby number four

Cardi B is now a mom of four!

The Am I the Drama? artist welcomed her fourth baby, a boy, a news that her representative confirmed to PEOPLE. "Cardi is healthy and happy," they informed.

The newest edition is Cardi B’s first child with her beau, Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B also shared the news on Instagram in the caption of a video where she lip-syncs Hello, a track from her recently released sophomore studio album Am I the Drama?.

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," the Bodak Yellow rapper began.

She continued, "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!”

“A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” Cardi B sentimentally wrote.

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time!” the WAP hitmaker added.

“I’ve learned i’ve healed, and I'm loving the woman i’ve become! That's what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever,” Cardi B concluded.

