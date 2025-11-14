Sarah Ferguson seeks advice on what to do next amid Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson ‘on the brink of a breakdown’ amid renewed scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly turning to friends and staff for guidance as she struggles to cope with increasing pressure over her links to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to royal insiders, the former Duchess of York has been spending her evenings in The Doghouse, a private bar behind Royal Lodge.

Insiders have shared that Fergie relaxes with close companions at the bar and asks for advice on what to do next.

"Sarah is spending quite a lot of evenings in The Doghouse, which is a purpose-built bar behind Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park,” the source said.

They added, “She drinks in there with friends and staff to escape from what is going on in her life generally. And while she is there, she takes advice on what to do next."

This comes after her former “disgraced” husband Andrew lost his royal titles and his residence, the Royal Lodge, due to his links to Epstein.

To add to it, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed Ferguson is “on the brink of a breakdown,” as she and Andrew are told to vacate the 30-room mansion.

Meanwhile, a report by Radar Online claimed that Fergie is said to be planning a major comeback by reinventing herself as a women’s empowerment speaker.