Why did the 'Fantastic Four' reboot flop?

In 2015, a reboot of Fantastic Four failed badly. Now, one of its stars, Miles Teller, who played Reed Richards, has blamed a key person for this.



In an interview with SiriusXM, he opens up about the failure of the 20th Century Fox remake, stating, “I think it’s unfortunate for that because so many people worked so hard on that movie. Honestly, maybe there was one really important person who kind of f***** it all up. Yeah.”

The star did not name the person, as he shared that he signed up for the movie due to the leading role in a superhero film and a stellar cast.

“Especially as a young actor, at that time, it’s like, ‘All right, if you wanna be taken seriously as a leading man, you gotta get on this superhero train,'” he adds.

“And that was our chance, and the casting, I thought, was spectacular. I love all those actors.”

But when he watched the film, Miles says, "I remember talking to one of the studio heads, and I was like, ‘I think we’re in trouble.'”

Directed by Josh Trank, the Fantastic Four reboot became such a disaster for 20th Century Fox that they axed the planned sequel.

Disney eventually acquired the studio and green-lighted their version of the movie, which was released last July and received positive reviews.