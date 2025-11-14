Major 'Stranger Things' star missed final season table read: here's why

Jamie Campbell Bower shares reason for missing 'Stranger Things' table read

All stars gathered for Stranger Things' last season's final table read — except one, Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the antagonist Vecna.



However, his decision to miss it was a simple one: he got COVID. Now, he tells Variety that reading the script alone felt strangely fitting for the character he is playing, who is lonely and distant from others.

"I’ve discussed Henry and Vecna, and this idea of isolation and loneliness. There are lots of coincidences — well, seeming coincidences — that happen in life in general," he shares.

The star adds, "And one of those for me was upon being asked to come in to read the final episode of Stranger Things, I decided to get COVID."

"So my read through for that final episode was done on Zoom in isolation whilst everybody else was in the room. I thought it quite a fitting end," Jamie notes.

Separate from him, the scene of others at the table reading the report, as described, was extremely emotional.

Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, sheds light on this, stating, "I was sitting in front of Noah and Finn. I assumed it might get emotional. But 20 minutes in — and we’re not even a third into the script — Noah is bawling his eyes out, like deep sobs. And then Finn was crying. That really set everyone off."

Stranger Things season five, Vol. 1, will drop on Netflix on Nov 26.