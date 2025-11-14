Prince Harry set to defy Meghan to ensure Archie, Lili spend time with King Charles

Prince Harry quietly pushing for UK visits for Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles

Prince Harry is ready to go against Meghan Markle’s wishes as he pushes ahead with plans for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to visit the UK.

As per Radar Online, the Duke of Sussex wants his children to be with King Charles and spend as much time with him as possible, knowing how fragile his health is.

Speaking with publication, a source said Harry is looking at a quiet trip around Christmas with Archie and Lilibet despite not getting invited to annual royal family’s celebrations at Sandringham.

They said Harry is "hell-bent" on bringing his kids to the UK, adding, "Harry is on a mission. He won't accept that his children grow up never knowing their British family or where he came from.”

“He's prepared to go against Meghan's wishes on this – he thinks these visits have to happen, and soon,” they added.

Another insider said that Meghan wants to keep the children settled in California, but “Harry feels time is running out with his father's illness.”

“He believes the kids need a relationship with their grandfather while they still can. It's becoming a point of principle for him, and he is planning to visit his father around the Christmas period with his children – with or without Meghan in tow."