 
Geo News

King Charles losing patience with Andrew amid exile rumours

Royal insiders say King Charles’ priority is protecting monarchy as Andrew’s behaviour raises concern

By
F. Quraishi
|

November 14, 2025

Andrew embraces freedom but faces uncertain future after royal fall

King Charles is said to have “completely run out” of patience with his younger brother, Andrew, despite removing his royal titles and taking away the Royal Lodge.

According to insiders, the disgraced ex-duke could be forced to leave the country as Charles to take one final decision about Andrew.

A source told Radar Online that Charles’ priority is protecting the monarchy and Andrew’s past conduct made his continued presence “unsustainable.”

"The King's main concern is protecting the monarchy. Andrew's conduct made that unsustainable,” the insider said.

“This was about setting boundaries – and the King made that call decisively."

Meanwhile, Andrew is said to be embracing his newfound freedom as he is looking forward to enter the dating game.

"He's chatting about dating, fine wine, and weekend getaways like he's twenty again. It's as if he's wiped the slate clean and decided to relive his youth,” a pal of Andrew revealed.

They added, “But it's also ridiculous given his links to Epstein, and a bit sad – but he genuinely thinks he's got a chance at enjoying life again."

"He's telling people this is his chance to reinvent himself through new ventures and good deeds, but the reality is few want to be associated with him,” added another insider.

“Still, Andrew's never been short on confidence – he genuinely believes he can win people over again."

