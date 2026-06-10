Belfast stabbing suspect, Hadi Alodid charged with attempted murder: details inside

The North Belfast alleged knifeman, who is a Sudanese asylum seeker appeared before a court in his first appearance on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The suspect has been identified as a 30-year-old Hadi Alodid, who entered Northern Ireland in February 2023, where he sought asylum upon arrival.

Alodid was charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie.

The victim is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

As per the latest updates, the victim is reported to have lost his left eye and suffered serious injury to the right eye, with deep wounds to his face, and deep cuts to his back following a stabbing attack on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Alodid was also charged while threatening to kill an NHS radiographer on the same day.

The Sudanese alleged knifeman appeared before a court via video link from custody at Belfast magistrates court on Wednesday, June 10.

He refused to be represented by legal counsel but was assisted with an Arabic interpreter.

The judge made an unusual move addressing the incidents of violence the previous night across Belfast.

The judge remarked while condemning the acts of violence, saying, “the fact those emergency services are under attack,” and said perpetrators would be dealt with seriously.

At the end of the hearing, District judge Keown said, he wanted to “note that our thoughts are with the victim and his family at this time, and also the emergency services and the members of the public who went to the victim’s aid.”

The judge, Stephen Keown, refused to grant bail to Alodid and the hearing was adjourned till Wednesday, July 8.