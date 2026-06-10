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BTS fans lose over $68,000 in Singapore concert tickets scam: How to spot fake sellers

Singapore police report 62 cases since June 1 as fraudsters exploit demand for K-pop group’s December shows
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 10, 2026

BTS fans lose over $68,000 in Singapore concert tickets scam: How to spot fake sellers
BTS fans lose over $68,000 in Singapore concert tickets scam: How to spot fake sellers

BTS fans lost $68,200 due to escalating ticket scams ahead of BTS's “Arirang” world tour concerts in Singapore.

Singaporean Police have recorded 62 scam cases since June 1. Victims got scammed by fraudulent ticket offers on social media platforms such as Instagram and Carousell. Scammers also approach fans through X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fraudsters will tell their victims to transfer money via the PayNow service or QR codes and will ask for more "administrative charges," after which they will vanish without handing over any tickets.

The K-pop band BTS will perform four days at the National Stadium on Dec. 17, 19, 20 and 22. All tickets are sold out, with more demand than supply.

Only tickets purchased via Ticketmaster, the authorised online booking platform, will be considered valid. The tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold.

Police warned: “Those found to have used resale tickets will not be allowed into the venue and will be turned away without a refund.” They also warned that Ticketmaster never issues concert tickets via email.

Fraudulent accounts are being removed with the help of authorities, and Carousell has been approached to remove the listings of tickets on the website. Neither Facebook Marketplace nor TikTok Shop allows the sale of tickets according to their terms and conditions.

Fans are advised to install the ScamShield app on their phones, activate the two-factor authentication option, and report any suspicious listings.

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