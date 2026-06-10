Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel makes surprise statement ahead of World Cup campaign

The Three Lions coach Thomas Tuchel has poured water on British soccer fans, who were dreaming big of their 60 year drought coming to an end this World Cup 2026.

England boss Tuchel, in a press conference on Tuesday, June 9, shared a surprising statement, saying, “We can’t be one of the favourites as we haven’t won for so long.”

“There are proven winners within the tournament. These are the favourite,”he added.

England’s big dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy has not yet come to reality since 1966.

Tuchel feels that a lack of previous silverware at tournament level means England remains behind other nations in terms of the pecking order.

“We can compete for the trophy and dream big. We know what it takes. Our responsibility is on the effort, this is where the focus is, we see ourselves as competitors and challenges. We want to go all the way. I don’t think we’re heavy favourites.”

But Tuchel appeared to be optimistic ahead of the buzzing World Cup run.

He added, “But we want to win. We know what it takes a calm mind and focus on our steps.

“If we want to reach to reach the top of the mountain we go step-by-step otherwise we will get distracted.”

Tuchel, having full confidence in his 26-man squad, stressed, “I have belief but it comes with responsibility, hard work, discipline and deal with setbacks. We dare to dream.”

England are set to play their last warm-up match with Costa Rica today, Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

England faced elimination in the last World Cup in Qatar at the quarter-final stage by France.