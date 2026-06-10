Ronaldo eyes 2030 World Cup as Messi expected to retire after 2026 tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo has surprised fans after hinting that he could continue playing until the 2030 FIFA World Cup, a tournament that will be co-hosted by his native Portugal alongside Spain and Morocco.

The Portuguese captain recently suggested that he can continue his career for another four years and potentially feature at the 2030 World Cup, when he would be 45 years old.

If Ronaldo achieves the feat, he would become one of the oldest players ever to appear at football's biggest tournament and could potentially feature in a record seventh World Cup.

The latest comments have reignited debate among football fans, especially as long-time rival Lionel Messi is widely expected to bring his World Cup career to an end after the 2026 tournament.

Messi has not officially announced his retirement plans; however, the Argentina captain will be 39 during the 2026 World Cup and many observers expect the tournament to be his final appearance on the global stage.

The Argentine superstar completed football's biggest achievement when he guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, lifting the only major trophy that had previously eluded him.

Ronaldo's situation appears different. The Portugal captain remains a regular part of the national team setup and will become the first player in history to appear in six World Cups when he takes the field at the 2026 tournament. However, he is yet to lead his team to the ultimate triumph in the global showdown.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has also refused to rule out the possibility of Ronaldo featuring in the 2030 World Cup, saying that nobody should doubt the veteran forward's ability to continue competing at the highest level.