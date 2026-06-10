Bill Gate Epstein questions: Four uncomfortable things Congress will ask

Billionaire Bill Gates is set to face a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, June 10.

In the highly confidential testimony, Bill Gates will face pointed questions about his decades-long connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 70-year-old American businessman voluntarily agreed to testify as his name appeared hundreds of times in the files, revealing his deep-rooted connection with Epstein.

Here’s what Congress possibly wants to know.

Why did you keep meeting Epstein after his conviction?

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor to engage in prostitution. However, Gates kept on meeting and exchanging emails with him up until 2014. Documents reveal a meal together in 2010, a visit to Norway in 2012, and a breakfast meeting in 2014. Gates has referred to the connection as “a huge mistake,” yet lawmakers wonder why it took so long to recognise it.

Did Epstein try to blackmail you?

The Epstein files released by the Justice Department reveal that Epstein allegedly claimed he facilitated sexual encounters for Gates and even helped him hide an STI from his then-wife, Melinda. Gates called all those claims “absolutely absurd.” Congress wants to know whether Epstein ever used this information for any benefit.

What did you actually see?

Gates has denied traveling to Epstein’s private island or partying with underage girls at his place. However, he has taken flights on Epstein’s private aircraft and even posed for pictures with Epstein, as well as some unknown women. According to Rep. Robert Garcia, who heads the Democrats on the committee, “Who were the others in his orbit?”

Why should anyone believe you didn’t know?

Gates is one of the world’s most informed men. Yet he claims he knew little about Epstein’s crimes. Committee Chair James Comer put it: “We just want to ask what he knew and if he saw certain things.”

To date, Gates has denied any involvement in wrongdoing.