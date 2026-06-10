Mexico City school shut, workers told to stay home as World Cup opener looms

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, Mexico City has announced the closure of schools with work from home for employees on Thursday, June 11.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the decree aims at easing traffic congestion around the iconic Azteca Stadium, which will host Mexico’s tournament opener against South Africa.

Public and private schools will be shut down at all levels, and employees of the government have been told to work from home. Similarly, private companies have been advised to enable their employees to telecommute as well.

“This decree is so that the opening ceremony can take place without traffic or problems on World Cup day,” Sheinbaum added.

The officials declared that measures are being taken to enhance road safety and accessibility for residents and tourists alike.

But the celebrations in the Mexican City can face potential disruption as striking teachers from the CNTE union continue protests demanding salary increases and pension reform. Protestors have blocked a major avenue leading to the Azteca Stadium for hours, though police prevented them from reaching the venue itself.

Another separate protest camp by teachers has also been organised in parts of the Zócalo, the city’s main square that is slated to host the official fan festival.

Addressing the issue, Sheinbaum stated that if Zólaco can’t be used for the opening, authorities have planned 18 alternative venues where fans can watch for free.

“Everything is under control,” the President clarified, while ruling out using police force to control demonstrators.

It is predicted that the event will result in a $3 billion profit for hotels, restaurants, and stadiums. The Colombian singer Shakira has been invited to entertain at the opening ceremony on Thursday.