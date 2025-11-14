Kate Middleton still follows Prince Philip's clear warning about royal life

Prince Philip’s stark warning shaped Kate Middleton’s approach to royal duty

Prince Philip’s stark warning to Kate Middleton continues to influence her behaviour inside the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

According to Gyles Brandreth’s book Philip: The Final Portrait, the late Duke of Edinburgh, cautioned her that treating public attention as personal celebrity would lead to trouble.

The book revealed that he urged Kate, the Princess of Wales, to instead focus on duty and the causes she supports, per Radar Online.

The author revealed that Phillip told Kate, "If you think the attention is on you personally, you'll end up in trouble.

“The focus is on your role, what you do, what you support. It's not focused on you as an individual. You're not a celebrity. You represent the royal family."

Brandreth further revealed that Phillip also advised Kate never to look at the camera, telling her that Queen Elizabeth also follows the same protocol.

He penned, "I have been on walkabouts with the Princess of Wales. She does not look at the camera. Whenever she is interviewed, Catherine talks about the matter at hand, never about herself."

Another insider claimed that the late Prince knew that Kate would become the future Queen and “wanted her to understand the difference between being admired and becoming the story.

“His message was blunt because he believed bluntness was the only way to prepare her,” they said.

"The Duke believed Kate needed armor – not arrogance, not performance, but discipline,” added a third insider.

“That warning was his way of giving it to her, by telling her the spotlight could be dangerous if she ever treated it like celebrity attention."