Nick Jonas talks Jonas Brother Christmas movie, plot and everything to know

Nick Jonas gets up close and honest about what fans should expect from their ‘very Jonas’ Christmas movie.

The entire thing has been shared during the brothers’ appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

In it the trio not only played a musical genre challenge but also dished on what to expect from the upcoming film.

Nick was the one who gushed over everything and said, “Basically, the plot of the movie is that we finish our tour over in Europe and we cannot get home for Christmas because a sort of magical Christmas spell has been cast on us by a person that Joe meets.”

He also added, “Joe meets [them] at a bar that may or may not be Santa Claus. So this is one of the crazy, chaotic moments in the movie, of us trying to get home.”

Right after Nick concludes explaining the synopsis Fallon starts gushing over the whole thing and says, “it includes some great cameos, I will say, in this film, and one very great, I say, in one of the best Christmas movies”.

