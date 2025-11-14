Prince Harry plans huge Christmas surprise for King Charles

Prince Harry planning something big for King Charles this Christmas

Prince Harry is reportedly planning a huge surprise for his cancer-stricken father King Charles amid ongoing Andrew drama.

As per reports, the Duke of Sussex is planning a quiet return to the UK this Christmas as he is determined to reconnect his children with his side of the family.

An insider told Radar Online that Harry, who recently lost his case for full police protection in UK, wants to use the visit to strengthen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s relationship with Charles.

Harry met Charles for tea earlier this year in their first face-to-face in nearly two years, a meeting insiders described as “chilly.”

However, the Duke sees bringing Archie and Lilibet to the UK as an important step toward rebuilding trust.

"There will be private lobbying behind the scenes. He's not giving up. He wants to bring his family back more regularly,” said a friend of Harry.

"Harry misses sports and going down the pub with his mates,” insider said of Harry’s desire to return to royal life.

“Meghan has stripped all that away from him, but he sees it as part of himself and his culture and he will want a good drink-up this Christmas with pals he has not seen in years."

They added that Harry knows he “has a long way to go to rebuild trust with his father after he published his memoir and rubbished the royal family in his Netflix documentary and Oprah Winfrey interview.

"But he thinks taking his kids to see Charles at Christmas will be a massive way to start to make amends, as the king has not had a relationship with that set of his grandchildren.

“He's focused on making sure his kids don't lose their connection to the U.K. – and he won't let anyone stand in the way of that, not even his wife, no matter what consequences that has for their marriage."