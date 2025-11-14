 
Dolly Parton reveals unique reason she wears heels at home

Dolly Parton is getting candid about her life at home

Geo News Digital Desk
November 14, 2025

Dolly Parton is still an early bird and intends to remain that way, with heels on.

Dolly wakes up at 3 a.m. and likes to spend some time thinking and praying before starting her day.

"Sometimes it’s earlier than that," Parton, 79, told People. "That’s when I do all my spiritual work, my prayers and my dreaming, my thinking, when all the energies of the world have kind of died down."

The country singer says she takes after her dad, tobacco farmer Robert, in this regard.

"I'm like my dad. And the older you get, the earlier you wake up, I've noticed that too. I don't want to miss nothing either. So I don't require a lot of sleep, I'm just one of those people that don't," she added.

"It seems to work for a long time, and I don't see that changing. I'm an early bird," she reflected.

She spends her free time cooking or reading, but always in her heels.

"I’m short, I got to reach my cabinets!" she quipped.

"I like to put on a little makeup. I don’t always wear the wigs, but I like to pull my hair up a little bit. Because I never know who’s going to come by or if somebody has to come fix my refrigerator or whatever."

This comes after the singer suffered the loss of her husband Carl Dean, in March.

Dolly, who looks back at her career in her new memoir Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, later developed a kidney-stone related infection in September and postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency from December to September 2026.

