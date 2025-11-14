Millions of people have watched a video of Cynthia Erivo rushing in to save Ariana Grande when a man grabbed the singer, praising the Hollywood actress for protecting her co-star.

Thousands of people took to social media, lavishing praises on Cynthia for taking action faster than any of the security could have done.

The video of the incident which shows the Hollywood actress pushing the man away from Grande instantly went viral.

Cynthia Erivo hailed as a hero for protecting Ariana Grande

Meanwhile, BBC reported that the man who jumped over a barricade and grabbed Ariana Grande at a Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore has been charged with being a public nuisance.

Cynthia Erivo could be seen wrestling the stunned actress away from Hohnson Wen.

The 26-year-old had posted on Instagram late on Thursday that he was "free after being arrested".

However, on Friday afternoon, he was charged with being a public nuisance by a Singapore court.

The incident caused massive outrage in the city state.

Local media reports say Wen, who was unrepresented, intends to plead guilty.

This is not the first time Wen, who describes himself as a "Troll Most Hated", has invaded a concert or event.

According to BBC, his Instagram feed includes clips of him disrupting other celebrity events, including jumping on stage at Katy Perry's Sydney concert in June this year.

The news outlet reported that he did the same at a concert by The Chainsmokers last December.



