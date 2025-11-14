Daniel Radcliffe raves about his new project: See which

Daniel Radcliffe is returning to the world of Broadway, as he is set to star in Every Brilliant Thing, a one-person play.



The trailer shows the Harry Potter star writing on pieces of paper his favourite things to do.



“Things with stripes. The color yellow. Waking up next to someone you love," says the actor in the clip.

He continues, "Hammocks. Skinny-dipping. Cycling downhill. Having a piano in the kitchen. Spaghetti Bolognese. The smell of old books. The way Ray Charles sings the word ‘You.’ "

At the end, a voice announces, “Daniel Radcliffe is back on Broadway in a play about all the things that make life worth living.”

Duncan McMillan and Jeremy Herrin serve as the directors, while the former co-wrote the play with Jonny Donahoe.

For the 36-year-old, Every Brilliant Thing was a script he could not say no to, despite having already starred in another play, Merrily We Roll Along, which ran for 19 months.

“After Merrily, which was — for me — a very long run of a musical, I was kind of like: okay, I’m probably good for a few years now,” the star notes.

He continues, “But then I read this script, and what this show is, is so exciting and different from anything else I’ve ever done before."

Daniel adds, "That overriding feeling it gives me is like, ‘oh, you’re never going to be asked to do something like this again.’ The play is so totally unique in its own thing. Like, I just knew as soon as I read it, I can’t pass this up.”

Meanwhile, in addition to Broadway, he is also set to appear in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which will open in theaters on November 14.