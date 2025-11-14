 
Geo News

Mikey Madison gets honest about 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' role

Mikey Madison had her breakthrough role in 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'

By
Maryam Nasir
|

November 14, 2025

Mikey Madison forever grateful to Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood role
Mikey Madison 'forever grateful' to Quentin Tarantino for 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' role

 Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood launched young actors like Mikey Madison, who has since gone on to win an Oscar.

In author Jay Glennie's book The Making of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Mikey reflects on how the film catapulted her career, leading to her Academy Award winning role in Anora.

Advertisement

"I really credit Quentin and his trust, which meant other directors and other people see something different in me," Madison said in the book.

"Doors that had been kind of shut to me were, I think, cracked open after working on Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," she added.

Madison is forever grateful to the celebrated director, whose faith in her led to Sean Baker giving her the titular role in Anora.

She added, "You know, it was 'Well, if she has worked with Quentin, there must be something about her.' All these years later, I got to work with Sean Baker, who originally saw me in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and essentially cast me and wrote the part for me in Anora, so I'm forever grateful to Quentin."

Aside from the movie's lead ensemble cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, the film featured Mikey, Maya Hawke, Austin Butler, and Sydney Sweeney in roles of the Manson "family."

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Matthew Rhys explains 'fun' in playing 'mildly sadistic' Nile in 'The Beast in Me'
Matthew Rhys explains 'fun' in playing 'mildly sadistic' Nile in 'The Beast in Me'
Daniel Radcliffe raves about his new project: See which video
Daniel Radcliffe raves about his new project: See which
Irina Shayk lands major project: 'Finally, I'm a part of it!'
Irina Shayk lands major project: 'Finally, I'm a part of it!'
Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with 'evidence' video
Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with 'evidence'
Denise Richards looking for millionaire boyfriend
Denise Richards looking for millionaire boyfriend
'It's easy to get sucked in', George Clooney on Hollywood culture
'It's easy to get sucked in', George Clooney on Hollywood culture
'Malice' cast weigh in on series' focus on anti-rich satire video
'Malice' cast weigh in on series' focus on anti-rich satire
Cynthia Erivo hailed as a hero for protecting Ariana Grande video
Cynthia Erivo hailed as a hero for protecting Ariana Grande
Dolly Parton reveals unique reason she wears heels at home
Dolly Parton reveals unique reason she wears heels at home