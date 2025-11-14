Mikey Madison gets honest about 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' role

Mikey Madison 'forever grateful' to Quentin Tarantino for 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' role

Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood launched young actors like Mikey Madison, who has since gone on to win an Oscar.

In author Jay Glennie's book The Making of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Mikey reflects on how the film catapulted her career, leading to her Academy Award winning role in Anora.

"I really credit Quentin and his trust, which meant other directors and other people see something different in me," Madison said in the book.

"Doors that had been kind of shut to me were, I think, cracked open after working on Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," she added.

Madison is forever grateful to the celebrated director, whose faith in her led to Sean Baker giving her the titular role in Anora.

She added, "You know, it was 'Well, if she has worked with Quentin, there must be something about her.' All these years later, I got to work with Sean Baker, who originally saw me in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and essentially cast me and wrote the part for me in Anora, so I'm forever grateful to Quentin."

Aside from the movie's lead ensemble cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, the film featured Mikey, Maya Hawke, Austin Butler, and Sydney Sweeney in roles of the Manson "family."