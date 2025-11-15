Prince Harry begs Meghan Markle to visit UK

Prince Harry desperate for UK trip but Meghan Markle says 'absolutely not'

Prince Harry is said to be urging Meghan Markle to join him on a trip to the UK.

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's appearance at the star-studded Kardashian party, insiders claimed that Harry wants to reconnect with his roots.

Advertisement

The sources told Closer Magazine that while Meghan had a "dream night" at Kris Jenner's party, Harry on the other hand found the experience "awkward."

Now, the son of King Charles is "pleading" with his wife to plan a trip to the UK.

"He’s very homesick right now and pleading with Meghan to line up a trip or two to the UK, but she won’t hear of it," the source shared.

Adding, "For her, this is a time to grab opportunity with both hands and there's no reason or excuse for Harry to be moaning or acting like a brat."

"She needs him on top form and playing the game right now, instead of pining for the boring old life they left behind five years ago. She simply won’t tolerate it," the source noted.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived to California after stepping down from their royal roles, the couple socialized with "very different crowd."

"There was a time when dinner invitations were coming in from the Obamas, George Clooney and even Steven Spielberg, but that didn’t last, and now they’ve found themselves in a totally different social set," the source said.

However, the Duke of Sussex has never "been the type that wants to meet people just for the sake of making connections," the source noted. "Harry’s never been the type to care about status or networking, he’s perfectly content keeping his circle small, but in some ways he is quite a snob."

Yet, Harry "understands" that his wife the Duchess of Sussex "needs to be out there building her brand, and he respects that, but that doesn’t mean he enjoys it or wants to be dragged along."

"He finds it all very performative and fake, whereas Meghan seems to thrive on the whole scene. They're not aligned at all and only time will tell if Harry will continue to grin and bear it," the source also added.