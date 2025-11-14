Selena Gomez gets honest about life after marriage

Selena Gomez sheds light on newly married life

In Selena Gomez's words, her life after marrying Benny Blanco is so far just like a "dream."



Her remarks during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, who asked her, “Congratulations on finding happiness with someone in your life you get to share your experiences with, and I’m sure it was just a wonderful occasion. But doesn’t it just get better in the days that follow and the months and the years that will follow?”

In reply, the pop icon shares, “I definitely can agree to that. It’s been just a dream so far. And I know it’ll come with ebbs and flows, but [he’s] the most beautiful person I could do that with.”

In line with this "dream", an insider previously told People that the newlywed couple had gone on a "little honeymoon" road trip. "They loved their little honeymoon."

'They celebrated for days during their wedding and was on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas," the source added, sharing, "It was perfect."

Selena and Benny tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sept 27.