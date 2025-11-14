 
Geo News

Selena Gomez gets honest about life after marriage

Selena Gomez opens up about how her life is after marriage to Benny Blanco

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

Selena Gomez sheds light on newly married life
Selena Gomez sheds light on newly married life

In Selena Gomez's words, her life after marrying Benny Blanco is so far just like a "dream."

Her remarks during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, who asked her, “Congratulations on finding happiness with someone in your life you get to share your experiences with, and I’m sure it was just a wonderful occasion. But doesn’t it just get better in the days that follow and the months and the years that will follow?”

Advertisement

In reply, the pop icon shares, “I definitely can agree to that. It’s been just a dream so far. And I know it’ll come with ebbs and flows, but [he’s] the most beautiful person I could do that with.”

In line with this "dream", an insider previously told People that the newlywed couple had gone on a "little honeymoon" road trip. "They loved their little honeymoon."

'They celebrated for days during their wedding and was on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas," the source added, sharing, "It was perfect."

Selena and Benny tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sept 27.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Matthew Rhys explains 'fun' in playing 'mildly sadistic' Nile in 'The Beast in Me'
Matthew Rhys explains 'fun' in playing 'mildly sadistic' Nile in 'The Beast in Me'
Daniel Radcliffe raves about his new project: See which video
Daniel Radcliffe raves about his new project: See which
Irina Shayk lands major project: 'Finally, I'm a part of it!'
Irina Shayk lands major project: 'Finally, I'm a part of it!'
Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with 'evidence' video
Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with 'evidence'
Denise Richards looking for millionaire boyfriend
Denise Richards looking for millionaire boyfriend
'It's easy to get sucked in', George Clooney on Hollywood culture
'It's easy to get sucked in', George Clooney on Hollywood culture
'Malice' cast weigh in on series' focus on anti-rich satire video
'Malice' cast weigh in on series' focus on anti-rich satire
Cynthia Erivo hailed as a hero for protecting Ariana Grande video
Cynthia Erivo hailed as a hero for protecting Ariana Grande
Dolly Parton reveals unique reason she wears heels at home
Dolly Parton reveals unique reason she wears heels at home