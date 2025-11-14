Christopher Rich credits Reba McEntire for helping him out after 2018 stroke

Reba McEntire 'dragged' Christopher Rich back into the world after stroke

Christopher Rich has expressed his gratitude towards his longtime pal Reba McEntire.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor credited McEntire for dragging him back into acting.

Rich, who experienced a stroke in 2018, was recovering from the health when McEntire "dragged" him to do Happy's Place.

He said, "It used to be so embarrassing to come out, but now, ever since Reba dragged me back to do Happy's Place, I've sort of re-entered the world again."

Adding, "I'm having the time in my life."

"She keeps bringing us in, and the audience loves it," Rich said, adding, "It's amazing."

Earlier, Christopher Rich told the outlet that Reba McEntire and his costars "were there from the beginning."

"I mean, they came to my hospital bed; they sent me gifts. Melissa used to come over and bring me treats all the time in the hospital. And she was such a great supporter," he said.

He added, "You know, I liken it to sort of climbing a marble facade of a building with your fingernails. You make tiny little bits of progress, but you don't get up there very high," referring to his health recovery.