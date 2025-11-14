 
Geo News

Christopher Rich credits Reba McEntire for helping him out after 2018 stroke

Christopher Rich experienced a stroke in 2018

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 14, 2025

Reba McEntire dragged Christopher Rich back into the world after stroke
Reba McEntire 'dragged' Christopher Rich back into the world after stroke

Christopher Rich has expressed his gratitude towards his longtime pal Reba McEntire.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor credited McEntire for dragging him back into acting.

Advertisement

Rich, who experienced a stroke in 2018, was recovering from the health when McEntire "dragged" him to do Happy's Place.

He said, "It used to be so embarrassing to come out, but now, ever since Reba dragged me back to do Happy's Place, I've sort of re-entered the world again."

Adding, "I'm having the time in my life."

"She keeps bringing us in, and the audience loves it," Rich said, adding, "It's amazing."

Earlier, Christopher Rich told the outlet that Reba McEntire and his costars "were there from the beginning."

"I mean, they came to my hospital bed; they sent me gifts. Melissa used to come over and bring me treats all the time in the hospital. And she was such a great supporter," he said.

He added, "You know, I liken it to sort of climbing a marble facade of a building with your fingernails. You make tiny little bits of progress, but you don't get up there very high," referring to his health recovery.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Matthew Rhys explains 'fun' in playing 'mildly sadistic' Nile in 'The Beast in Me'
Matthew Rhys explains 'fun' in playing 'mildly sadistic' Nile in 'The Beast in Me'
Daniel Radcliffe raves about his new project: See which video
Daniel Radcliffe raves about his new project: See which
Irina Shayk lands major project: 'Finally, I'm a part of it!'
Irina Shayk lands major project: 'Finally, I'm a part of it!'
Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with 'evidence' video
Justin Baldoni hits back at Blake Lively with 'evidence'
Denise Richards looking for millionaire boyfriend
Denise Richards looking for millionaire boyfriend
'It's easy to get sucked in', George Clooney on Hollywood culture
'It's easy to get sucked in', George Clooney on Hollywood culture
'Malice' cast weigh in on series' focus on anti-rich satire video
'Malice' cast weigh in on series' focus on anti-rich satire
Cynthia Erivo hailed as a hero for protecting Ariana Grande video
Cynthia Erivo hailed as a hero for protecting Ariana Grande
Dolly Parton reveals unique reason she wears heels at home
Dolly Parton reveals unique reason she wears heels at home