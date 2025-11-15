Demi Lovato earns praise from husband Jordan 'Jutes' amid sobriety

Photo: Demi Lovato's husband Jordan 'Jutes' thanks her amid sobriety journey

Demi Lovato is receiving heartfelt praise from husband Jordan “Jutes” Lutes for her role in helping him stay grounded in sobriety.

According to a new report from PEOPLE Magazine, Demi has been a stabilizing force for Jutes throughout his recovery journey.

Both the 33-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old musician have been open about their struggles with addiction, and now Jutes is crediting Demi with helping him stay committed when it mattered most.

"It's very, very helpful having the support of Demi,” he began, reflecting on the early days of his sobriety.

“Sadly I'm like, I don't know if I would have stuck with it if it wasn't for her, in the beginning."

Jutes went on to explain that while sobriety becomes more manageable over time, the underlying challenge never fully disappears.

However, Demi's presence has provided both grounding and perspective.

"It's obviously the hardest in the beginning and there's still times ... it doesn't ever go away. There's still times where I'll be out and I'm like, 'This would be better if I wasn't sober.'”

Although social settings can feel more complicated now, he shared that sobriety has reshaped his life for the better in every meaningful way.

"It does make me want to go out less now that I'm sober, but my life is just — it's not comparable how much better it is now that I am sober.

"I mean, I love waking up early and feeding my dogs and meditating and having coffee and doing wholesome stuff and feeling good and going to the gym."