Will Kris Jenner invite Meghan Markle on Christmas after 70th 'blowout' bash?

Kris Jenner says Christmas party may be smaller after 70th birthday bash

Kris Jenner says this year’s Christmas party could be smaller than usual after her big 70th birthday celebration.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 70, dropped the hint on November 13, revealing that the family’s holiday festivities might be “a little smaller than previous years” following her recent blowout birthday bash.

“We always have a Christmas party,” Jenner told E! News. “This year might be a little smaller because we just had a big party the other night for my 70th birthday.”

Traditionally, the family hosts a lavish Christmas Eve event at one of their Southern California homes with massive decorations and a star-studded guest list.

Despite a potentially smaller gathering, the family plans to celebrate in style. “We always celebrate at one of our homes Christmas Eve,” Jenner added. “We have the most beautiful Christmas Eve dinner, and we have lots of fun things for the kids to do.”

The Kardashian-Jenners have 13 grandchildren and five children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Rob. While last year’s party featured a performance from Sia and extravagant decorations, this year’s gathering is expected to be more intimate, focusing on family.

Jenner’s milestone 70th birthday bash, held at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion, drew A-list guests including Jay Z, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, Vin Diesel, Adele, and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photos of the royal couple were later deleted from the family’s social media posts.

A source told Page Six that the Kardashian-Jenner family is “getting annoyed with the Sussex camp” for overshadowing what was meant to be “a celebration of Kris.”

Reports also surfaced claiming the couple marked “no” on a consent form handed out at the party, though a separate source close to the situation insisted that no such form ever existed.

Another source said the couple wanted the photos removed out of respect for Britain’s Remembrance Day, which Prince Harry marked by wearing a red poppy pin.

Others claimed the Sussexes wished to avoid upsetting the royal family while Prince Harry attempts to repair his relationships with King Charles III and Prince William.

Insiders previously also told Page Six that Meghan was also in “networking mode” at the party, speaking with several high-profile guests.

“She was definitely in networking mode,” an insider told Page Six Monday. “She schmoozed with a lot of power players."