Henry Cavill branded a 'beast' amid 'Highlander' gig

Photo: Henry Cavill receives nod from 'Highlander' co star Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista has spoke highly of Henry Cavill and his intense work ethic.

During a new interview with JoBlo, the former WWE star, 56, opened up about working alongside Cavill on the upcoming Highlander reboot, and he did not hold back his admiration.

“Henry’s a beast. He is a beast, man,” he began.

Bautista continued, “I have so much respect for this guy … cause we started working together … before we started filming. And watching this guy’s hustle and his grind is impressive.”

As fans already know, Cavill, 42, is leading director Chad Stahelski’s reboot of the 1986 fantasy–action film as Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod.

Bautista, who plays the immortal villain The Kurgan, emphasized that Cavill's talent is matched by his character.

“Henry’s the real deal, and he’s a good human being. Like, he treats people really good. He’s a real gentleman. But [also] a legit b******”

The Dune actor added that Cavill surpassed all expectations on set.

“I was impressed. I didn’t know what to expect, you know, I’ve only ever seen him on film. But I was super impressed with him.”