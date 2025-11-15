Emma Heming reveals painful emotions over Bruce Willis’ dementia

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming opened up about her raw feelings and thoughts after her husband was diagnosed with dementia.

The wife of the legendary actor confessed to grief expert and author David Kessler that she felt "anger and resentment" after Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, via Radaronline.com.

It is pertinent to mention that the 70-year-old actor retired from acting in 2022 amid his battle with aphasia.

In the touching conversation, Emma said to the expert, "When we received that diagnosis, you know, we walked out of there with nothing. With no hope, no support, no road map.

"It was just 'check back in in a couple months', and we were sent on our way."

She went on to say, "And I thought, 'How could this be? How are people being diagnosed and pushed out the door with no support?"

And this question became her inspiration to write a book and share her experience in her memoir, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

Moreover, Emma also dished on her emotions she went through after Bruce's diagnosis.

She wrote, "The most jarring ones for me were the anger and the resentment that I started to feel. I had so much shame, and just felt like a horrible person because I was having these feelings."