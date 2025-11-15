Jelly Roll shares why his Australia tour broke him mentally

elly Roll’s illness sparks mental health spiral on tour

Jelly is lifting the lid on how his recent tour took a toll on his mental health.

During a recent chat on the No Filter with Kate Langbroek podcast 40-year-old country singer opened up about his bad mental health during his tour in Australia and how loneliness and a sick stomach made it "worst."

“I’m falling apart. It’s a horrible week. I’m doing the worst mentally I’ve done in a long time. I’m really far from home and it's really hitting me that I’m really far from home, like in an anxious way… I’m not having fun and I want to go home.”

The country singer confessed that his trip messed up his stomach which eventually affected his mental health too.

“When my stomach’s not right, nothing’s right. My mind’s not right. Everything. I’m just not thinking clear,” he shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Jelly performed in Australia for the first time between October 25 to November 4. However, he also had a show on November 4 in Auckland, New Zealand but cancelled due to illness.

When he cancelled his show in Auckland, Jelly Roll did not reveal details to his illness, and shared a note on social media, which read, “I’ve done everything I can. I just can’t shake it. It breaks my heart. I’ve probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn’t do it this time. Please forgive me.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, while sharing that he is working on his breathing and talking to himself through his illness, he did not like not having tour buses and had to live in a hotel during his tour in Australia.

“I’m having to be super isolated. I don’t like it,” he admitted. “I’m spending a lot of time in my hotel room by myself, just in my head. I don't like it. I miss my family a ton.”

He further explained that due to his illness, he wanted to go back home.

“Everybody wants to go home when they’re sick. That’s just in us,” he said. “I just don’t feel good, so I just want to go home.”