Kim Kardashian slammed for not passing Bar exam

Kim Kardashian shares her California Bar exam results last week

November 15, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian taunted by O.J. Simpson's estate lawyer for failing California Bar exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed why she was not able to buy the Bible once owned by O.J. Simpson. 

Reportedly, it was a gift originally given to him by her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star explained that she had quietly offered $15,000 for the keepsake, only to have her private letter leaked online and her offer immediately rejected by the executor of Simpson's estate.

"I would've negotiated," Kim said in frustration.

"I guess I had a little too much faith in humanity for a minute there."

Kim, who recently shared her bar exam results, admitted she would have gone as high as $30,000 for the heirloom. 

Following the episode, Simpson's executor Malcolm LaVergne responded publicly in statement with TMZ, and in doing so he did not hold back, taking a pointed shot at Kim's legal aspirations.

"I like how she’s trying to frame the story as I’m trying to keep it from her," LaVergne told the outlet. 

"No wonder she can’t pass the bar. By the way, I’ve passed three. First time each. New York, Texas and Nevada."

He ended his remarks with one last jab, "I will give her credit for being richer than me. No denying that."

