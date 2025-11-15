Robbie Williams reveals fear of blindness

Robbie Williams believes fat jabs are making him blind

Robbie Williams fears that fat jabs are making him go blind.

The former Take That singer is convinced that the Mounjaro he takes to help him lose weight is having a negative impact on his eyesight and even confessed that he finds it hard to see fans during his shows.

Robbie told The Sun newspaper: "I was quite an early adopter of the jabs but what I'm also noticing is that my eyesight's not very good.”

"It's been blurry for a while now, and it's only getting worse,” the 51-year-old singer said, adding, “I don't believe it's age; I believe it's the jabs.”

"I went to an American football game the other night and the players were just blobs on a green field in front of me. And I was like, 'What the f*** is happening?'” he said

The Feel singer continued, "And on my most recent tour, there's this thing I do where I sing She's The One to a girl every night.”

"Basically, I was looking in the direction of these women looking up at me, having this experience that's quite obviously incredible to them, and little do they know I can't see them," he confessed.

"I've been to the optician about it but didn't mention the Mounjaro as I hadn't made the connection then,” the songwriter admitted, continuing, "My prescription's changed, and I had to buy a whole new load of glasses.”

"Everybody's experiencing it, because I'll say to people, 'Blurry, right?'. And they go, 'Oh s***, that's the thing?'” he said.

"Of course, it's worrying and by being honest today, obviously I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research,” the Rock DJ hitmaker added.

"For the longest time, mentally, I've not been very well. And it would seem that in the last 10 years, the clouds have cleared, and I'm a different person,” Robbie Williams concluded.